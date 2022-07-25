Sydney Airport delays and chaos as fog, technical issues force travellers to queue outside – Daily Mail

Thousands of travellers have been forced to wait outside Sydney Airport in the cold as early morning fog triggers massive flight delays and endless queues.

A huge line stretching down the road outside the terminal was seen on Monday morning as frustrated travellers waited to get through security.

While the fog cleared just before 9am, local time, the airport warned flights may be delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Shocking photos showed countless people queuing down the street, while inside the terminal travellers had to line up around the back of check-in desks not knowing if they would make their flights on time.

The airport apologised and said a technical issue caused one of its security lanes to stop operating.

‘We’re so sorry for the inconvenience. A technical issue has meant we’re temporarily operating one less security lane than normal in T2. We are working with airlines to get everyone on their way, thank you for your patience,’ the airport tweeted.

Qantas said in a statement: ‘Due to the fog in Sydney this morning, a number of flights have been delayed across the network. To find out if your flight has been affected, please check the Qantas app.’

Travellers said trying to board their flights on Monday was a ‘total nightmare’.

‘Worst security queue I’ve seen in 30 years of travel,’ one tweeted with a photo of a line stretching several hundred metres long.

‘I’ll probably be in the queue to get through security longer than I’m in the air,’ said another.

‘If people make their flights this morning it will be a miracle,’ one tweet read.

‘I’m in the car park standing in the line for security check in. I reckon I’m about an hour away from actually getting though. Travel actually sucks,’ one woman said.

‘If you’re flying from Sydney airport T2 this morning and you’re not already here you may want to reconsider.’

